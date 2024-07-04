*Credit Card Processing Fees Apply

Membership prices are for the calendar year. Joining right now will be for 2024 but you can access your benefits as soon as you sign up.

FREE entry into 7 member-exclusive Atlanta Track Club events as part of the Grand Prix Series presented by Summit Coffee. More information on the Grand Prix Series here. View our 2024 Grand Prix calendar here.

Discounts on all Atlanta Track Club events and training programs.



2024 member gift will be an adidas shirt.

Guaranteed lowest price to register for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2024 and guaranteed placement of Wave M - Wave A.

Access to the 2024 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race post-race member party.

Two one-time guest passes to provide family and friends for Atlanta Track Club events in Grand Prix Series presented by Summit Coffee.

Group runs and walks across the city hosted by Atlanta Track Club's ambassador team.

Discounts at local specialty running stores across the city.

Discounts at various local favorites, including Georgia Aquarium and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Access to exclusive member seminars, info sessions and meet and greets.