Youth Running

Atlanta Track Club offers a comprehensive calendar of events for our youngest generation of runners and walkers. Our fun, family friendly events are great for kids ages 14 and under, whether they are new to the sport or want to test their speed against other kids their age. Many of our youth events are free to the public, such as our Midweek Mile & Dash events and our All Comers Track & Field meets. Premier events feature the experience and feel of a prestigious race complete with fun race swag and a festive atmosphere such as the Peachtree Junior in the Summer, Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Mile & Dash in the Fall, and Publix Atlanta Kids Marathon in the Spring.



Atlanta Track Club supports the scholastic and club cross country and track and field seasons with the Wingfoot XC Classic and Wingfoot Night of Champions. Open to athletes just starting or those racing to be the best in the state, Atlanta Track Club provides opportunities to all participants.